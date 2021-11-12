$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.34. Marathon Oil reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,813,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,146,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -277.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

