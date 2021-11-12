$0.51 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

FR opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 104.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

