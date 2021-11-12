$0.57 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.71. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.62. 1,599,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,001. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $254.70.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

