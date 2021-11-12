$0.58 EPS Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bruker also posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.75. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Bruker has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

