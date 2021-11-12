$0.61 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

