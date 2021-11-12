$0.72 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. Avaya reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,257,000 after buying an additional 180,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

