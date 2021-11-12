$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.81. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.57. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

