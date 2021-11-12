$0.91 EPS Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.99. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

TAP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. 1,249,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 223.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5,600.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

