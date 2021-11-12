$0.94 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE O opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.