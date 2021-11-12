$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

NYSE:VAC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.13. 7,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,951. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

