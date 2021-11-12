$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,169. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

