$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of JJSF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,169. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $140.27 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.47.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
