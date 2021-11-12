$1.23 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,157,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

