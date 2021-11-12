$1.46 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.76. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.