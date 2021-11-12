$1.46 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.76. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.