-$1.46 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.28) and the highest is ($0.06). TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 640.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPIC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $889.48 million, a P/E ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.9% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

