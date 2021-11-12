$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $2.36. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

