$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 298,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

