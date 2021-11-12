$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

CCI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $180.78. 1,080,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.72. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 270,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 547.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

