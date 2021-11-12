$1.75 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $22,675,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $16,889,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 207,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

