$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $110,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

