1,190 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.03. 18,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.