12,026 Shares in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SNT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Senstar Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Senstar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.57%.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

