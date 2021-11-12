135,000 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Bought by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,798,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

XMTR stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 3,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,323. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

