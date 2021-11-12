140,244 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,244 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.