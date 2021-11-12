143,504 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ KURI remained flat at $$9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,030. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.