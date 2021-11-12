1,520 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.65 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

