1,574,132 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,574,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,788,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lufax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lufax by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Lufax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lufax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LU opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

