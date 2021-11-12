$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $163.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.65 million to $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 147,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG remained flat at $$6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,787. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.