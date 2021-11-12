1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22,856.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 830,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 3M by 37.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.21 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $193.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

