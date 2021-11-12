1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Masco worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masco by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

