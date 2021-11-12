1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $50,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

NYSE:MCO opened at $385.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.46 and a 200 day moving average of $364.16. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,218 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

