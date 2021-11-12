1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 151,900 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 210,972.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $54,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.60.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $453.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $478.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.