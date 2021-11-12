1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 309,174 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,901,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,243,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $163.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

