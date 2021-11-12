1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.98 Million Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $28,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

