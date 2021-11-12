1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $790,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $25.93.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.