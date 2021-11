1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DIBS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,861 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

