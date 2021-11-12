1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DIBS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,861 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

