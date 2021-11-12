$2.25 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $12.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 441,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.