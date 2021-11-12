$20.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $20.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.25 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,175 shares of company stock worth $56,765,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

