2,050 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.75 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

