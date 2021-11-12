2,091 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $3,416,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

