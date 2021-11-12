23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ME traded down 0.49 on Friday, reaching 12.57. The company had a trading volume of 99,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,135. 23andMe has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 18.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 23andMe stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

