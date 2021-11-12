$257.92 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $257.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $281.35 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $116.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $924.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $968.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,253 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 137,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,017. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

