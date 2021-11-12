2,891 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

