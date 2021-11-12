2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $40.00 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

