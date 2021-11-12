$31.85 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report sales of $31.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. AxoGen posted sales of $32.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $127.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 3,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AxoGen by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

