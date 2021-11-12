314,633 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 314,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 572,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 4.67. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.