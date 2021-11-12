3,174 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.