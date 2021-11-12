32,610 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BTBT opened at $11.87 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

