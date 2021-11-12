$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report $333.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $320.30 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05).

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

