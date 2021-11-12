$347.95 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce sales of $347.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.31 million and the lowest is $345.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $1,750,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $170.08. 151,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.81. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

