35,271 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.72. 223,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

